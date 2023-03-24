LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Mark Douglas Burgin, 62, husband of Vickie Burgin, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Burgin died Thursday, March 23.

