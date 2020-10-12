Mark Lyon Thornewill, born Feb. 12, 1925, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020. A family graveside service was held at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville.

All who knew and loved Mark are invited to join the family for a Virtual Memorial and Celebration of Life on Nov. 1, 2020, at noon via Zoom. To receive an invitation, please visit Mark's memorial at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Kings Center in Frankfort or Wayside Christian Mission in Louisville.

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Thornewill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

