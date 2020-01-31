Mrs. Marlene "Polly" Tentman Samuels, widow of Marion M. Samuels, departed this earthly life on Jan. 30, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Wednesday with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the KSU Alumni Association.

Service information

Feb 5
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
11:00AM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Feb 5
Interment Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
12:00PM
Green Hill Cemetery
East Main Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
