Marsha Buckles, 62, wife of Floyd Buckles, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. She was born in Campbellsville on November 16, 1960, to the late Mitchel and Betty Dooley Edelen.

Marsha Buckles

Marsha retired from Hearn Elementary School as the bookkeeper and a member of Capital City Christian Church. She loved murder shows, “The Wizard of Oz,” classic rock, and Stephen King novels. Marsha made the BEST chili. She loved turtles and even had some as pets. Marsha was a great mom and was always willing to give to people, causes, and anyone in need.  

