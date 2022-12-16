Marsha Buckles, 62, wife of Floyd Buckles, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. She was born in Campbellsville on November 16, 1960, to the late Mitchel and Betty Dooley Edelen.
Marsha retired from Hearn Elementary School as the bookkeeper and a member of Capital City Christian Church. She loved murder shows, “The Wizard of Oz,” classic rock, and Stephen King novels. Marsha made the BEST chili. She loved turtles and even had some as pets. Marsha was a great mom and was always willing to give to people, causes, and anyone in need.
In addition to her husband of 33 years, she is survived by her daughter, Demi (Aaron) Haden, Lawrenceburg; her son, Zachary (Emily) Buckles, Frankfort; her sisters, Nona (Troy) Belton, Lebanon and Connie Cates, Campbellsville; her brothers, Tim Edelen, Campbellsville, Scott Edelen, Campbellsville, Mike Edelen, Lexington, and Mitch (Wanda) Edelen, Florida; and her grandchildren, Landon, Madison, Logan, Oliver and Bennett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Edelen.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Pastor Jon Sutphin officiating.
Serving as casketbearers will be Eric Warren, Andy Warren, Robby Bryant, Aaron Haden and Greg Warren. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Boys Town. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
