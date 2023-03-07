Marsha Lynn Chesser Wentworth, age 49, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Scott Patton officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Wentworth, Marsha picture.jpeg

Marsha Chesser Wentworth

Marsha was born in Versailles, Kentucky, on August 9, 1973, to the late Carl Chesser and Sandra Marie Colvin. She was a hardworking woman that was dedicated to her children, grandchildren, and husband. Most of all, she will be remembered for the love she had for her family.

