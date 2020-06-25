Marshall Glenn Leach, age 37, left our earthly world Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Marshall spent his formative years in Frankfort and later lived predominantly between the two cities of Frankfort and Louisville, Kentucky.
He attended Good Shepherd Elementary School, participated in the Frankfort Select Soccer Program for several years, attended and played football for Woodford County High, and graduated from Western Hills High School in 2002. He attended Western Kentucky University where he studied and majored in Construction Management, a profession he pursued and enjoyed through varying degrees of work in the industry.
Marshall is survived by his parents, Linda (Paul) Fauri of Louisville, and Bill Leach and Peggy Sharon of Frankfort and Midway, Kentucky; a brother, Adrian Haworth (Carrie) Leach of Louisville; his maternal grandfather, A.G. Back Jr. of Hodgenville; nephews, Nathan, Mason and Jackson; and his aunts, Mary Meredith and Felicia (Brad) Penn.
Marshall was preceded in death by his brother, Nathan Stanton Leach; his paternal grandparents, Glenn and Sarah Suter Leach of Frankfort; and his maternal grandmother, Linda Ferrill Back of Hodgenville. He is also survived by numerous relatives, countless friends, and his two dogs Brodie and Brisket.
Visitation will be at Clark Legacy Center, Frankfort, Kentucky, Monday, June 29, from 10-11:59 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at the Switzer Cemetery, North Fork Baptist Church, Switzer, Kentucky.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Clark, Kevin Mefford, Cindy Hockensmith, Donohue “Doc” Meredith, Andy Meredith and Griffin Meredith. Expressions of sympathy may be made to your local humane society or your favorite charity.
