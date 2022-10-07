Services for Marshall S. “Pete” Lippert, 95, husband of Patricia O’Banion Lippert, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Lippert died Friday.

