LAWRENCEBURG — A Celebration for the Life of Martha Ann (Colyer) Hughes, 81, wife of the late William Curle Hughes, will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Alton Christian Church, 1686 Old Frankfort Road, Lawrenceburg. A time of visitation will be held prior to the service from 5-7 p.m. at the church. The service will be led by Bro. Noal Cotton Jr. and the American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary.
Martha passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Born July 28, 1938, in Frankfort, Martha was the daughter of the late Honoratus “Leigh” Colyer and Lillian Sullivan Colyer.
Along with her husband and parents, Martha was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Leigh Colyer, and her niece, Donna Kay Colyer Jones.
Martha retired as a Senior Analyst for the Human Resource Dept. of Kentucky State Government. She formerly owned the Beaver Lake Boat Dock in Anderson County for 12 years. Martha is a member of the Alton Christian Church and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Lawrenceburg.
Martha is survived by her nephew, James Leigh Colyer and his wife Sandalyn Kay, of Frankfort; her sister-in-law, Ann Henry Colyer, of Frankfort; four great-nieces and nephews; 10 great-great-nieces and nephews, and one great-great-great-nephew.
Memorials in memory of Martha are suggested to the Alton Christian Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed atwww.ritchieandpeach.com.