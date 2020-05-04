LAWRENCEBURG — A private graveside service for Martha Anne Holbrook Boyd, 86, will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Gash Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at gashmemorialchapel.com. Boyd died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Boyd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

