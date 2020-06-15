Martha Clarke_web.jpg

Martha Clarke

Martha Ann (Patton) (Nealy) Clarke was born on Oct. 30, 1946, in Bardstown, Kentucky, and passed away on June 6, 2020 in Dayton, Ohio.

She served her community as an educator, primarily focused on teaching English and language arts. For many years, Martha attended and worshiped at Assumption Parish in Dayton, where she served as a lector. She later became a parishioner at Our Lady of Grace Parish in Dayton.

