Services for Martha Elizabeth Tipton, 79, of Toledo, Ohio, will be noon Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Tipton died Saturday, Nov. 26, at Toledo Hospital. 

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Tipton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

