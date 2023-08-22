Martha Flynn, 84, formerly of Frankfort, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20. 

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Rev. Pat Flynn; three sons, Philip (Kevin), Stephen (Jo), David (Kidron); four grandchildren; a sister; a brother; and numerous nieces and nephews. 

