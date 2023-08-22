Martha Flynn Aug 22, 2023 Aug 22, 2023 Updated 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Martha Flynn, 84, formerly of Frankfort, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Rev. Pat Flynn; three sons, Philip (Kevin), Stephen (Jo), David (Kidron); four grandchildren; a sister; a brother; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her memorial service will be Saturday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, Beavercreek, Ohio. To plant a tree in memory of Martha Flynn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. 