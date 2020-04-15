Martha Hershey

Martha Renee Hershey, age 31, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Savannah, Georgia. Private services will be held.
Martha was born in Frankfort on Aug. 26, 1988, and graduated from Frankfort High School. She loved sports, especially bowling, and was an avid fan of the University of Louisville Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.
Martha loved spending time with her family and traveling. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by her mother, Pamela Kay Hershey; siblings, Donna Joyce Chadwell, Mary Helen Chadwell, Christopher Dale Chadwell, Anna Marie Mantooth, Stephen Douglas Chadwell and Michele Elizabeth Chadwell; maternal grandmother, Julia Hershey; aunts and uncles, Roy Brown (Gail), Edna Quire, Marshall Jesse Brown (Dee), Stephen Hershey (wife, Marye; daughters, Andrea and Katelyn), Donna Hershey Shively (David), Alva Hershey, Stephen Brown, Thomas Brown, Brenda Manley (Byrl), William “Billy” Chadwell Sr., Kaye Hopper (Mike) and Michael Chadwell Sr.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Lee Chadwell; maternal grandfather, Andrew Hershey; maternal great-grandparents, Stephen and Martha Brown; maternal great-aunt, Mable Powell; maternal great-uncles, Billy Powell and Vance Brown Sr.; paternal grandmother, Mary Joyce Chadwell; paternal grandfather, Hugh William Chadwell; and paternal uncle, David Chadwell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
