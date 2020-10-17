A service for Martha Jo Gaunce Hines, 70, wife of Glenn L. Hines, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 -8 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday. She passed away Thursday at Baptist Health Lexington. 

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Hines as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

