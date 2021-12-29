Services for Martha Jane Hutcherson, 90, will be 4:30 p.m. Monday at Versailles Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. Clark Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Hutcherson died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Hutcherson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription