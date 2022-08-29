Martha Townsend Moore, 99, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at her beloved home on the Elkhorn Creek on August 26, 2022. She was surrounded by family. 

Martha did not wish to have a public service and the family, in lieu of flowers, would like to direct donations to the Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice), https://www.bgcarenav.org/.

Martha Moore pic.jpeg

Martha Moore

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription