Martha Sue Burton Kinney, of Frankfort, Kentucky, went to her heavenly home on November 4, 2022. She was born on May 11, 1942, in McKinney, Kentucky, to the late Joseph and Alice Burton. She graduated from McKinney High School and obtained her teaching degree from Eastern Kentucky University.
Martha was a teacher for 27 years in the Frankfort Independent Schools and served as a substitute teacher for another 16 years. Many students had the privilege of having Mrs. Kinney as their first grade teacher. She was an educator at heart; kind, compassionate and thoughtful. She always put her students first with the right mix of love and learning. She was also a life long learner of Christ and made the study of his word a priority as a member of Buck Run Baptist Church.
Martha was a devoted mother and juggled her career as an educator supporting her children as their greatest cheerleader in the stands at athletic events and competitions. However, her greatest joy was her grandchildren. Their days together were filled with whatever the grandkids wanted to do — writing plays, eating her chicken and dumplings or riding the trolley in Gatlinburg.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Burton; and her sister, Louise Burton.
Martha is survived by her three children, Scott Kinney (Robin) and Marty Hulette (Mark), of Frankfort, and Greg Kinney (Genetta) of Somerset. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Hunter, Luke, Megan, Logan, Alex, Sawyer and Tucker; as well as her special friends, Carolyn Atkins, Jean Anne Webb and Kela Cammack; and numerous other teacher friends who shared her passion of teaching.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Martha’s life on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Buck Run Baptist Church from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a service beginning at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to support the Buck Run Baptist Church Balkan Mission fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
