Martha Sue Burton Kinney, of Frankfort, Kentucky, went to her heavenly home on November 4, 2022. She was born on May 11, 1942, in McKinney, Kentucky, to the late Joseph and Alice Burton. She graduated from McKinney High School and obtained her teaching degree from Eastern Kentucky University.

Kinney, Martha pic.jpg

Martha Sue Burton Kinney

Martha was a teacher for 27 years in the Frankfort Independent Schools and served as a substitute teacher for another 16 years. Many students had the privilege of having Mrs. Kinney as their first grade teacher. She was an educator at heart; kind, compassionate and thoughtful. She always put her students first with the right mix of love and learning. She was also a life long learner of Christ and made the study of his word a priority as a member of Buck Run Baptist Church.

