Martha T. Bush, 88, died Wednesday at her home. A native of Walnut Grove in Christian County, Kentucky, Martha was the daughter of Hugh Early and Georgia King Boyd Thomas.
She attended Bethel College in Hopkinsville. After moving to Frankfort, Mrs. Bush was a homemaker and member of First United Methodist Church where she participated in the Madrigal Christmas Programs. She was a former Girl Scout leader, an accomplished pianist and part of the Thomas Sisters Quartet.
Survivors include son, Charles (Sandra) Bush Jr., Frankfort; daughters, Karen Wilhelm (Frank) Mace, Tampa, Florida, and Kim Suter, Frankfort; her special caregiver, Francis “Fancy” Carrier; sister, Huel Edwards, Cadiz; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, Charles O. Bush Sr.; sisters, Edna Hughes, Rosie Cunningham, Pearl Dunn, Mae Mize, Jeanie Wetton and Louise Thomas.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Allen, David Hughes, Jarrett Wilhelm, Jordan Wilhelm, Chaz Wilhelm, Tommy Mace, Justin Suter and Nick Sandoval.
Private family services are being planned with burial to follow in East End Cemetery in Cadiz. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 211 Washington St., Frankfort, KY 40601. You may share memories and leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.
