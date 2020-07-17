Services for Martha Faye Taylor, 90, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Saffell House Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg. A graveside interment will follow at Chaplan Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Taylor died Friday at Bowling Green Medical Center.
