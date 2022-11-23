Martha Ann Holbert Whelan, age 70, passed away at home on Monday, November 21, 2022. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Father John Lijana officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date.

Martha Whelan pic.jpeg

Martha Whelan

Mrs. Whelan was born on January 15, 1952, to the late David Holbert and Amanda Vittitow Holbert. She retired from Commonwealth Credit Union after 20 years of service. Mrs. Whelan was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. She enjoyed quilting and cross-stitching, as well as spending time doing yardwork. She was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan. Warm summer nights spent on the boat were especially beloved by Mrs. Whelan.  

