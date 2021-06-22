Martin Green

Martin R. Green passed away unexpectedly at the age of 53 on June 19, 2021. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at noon at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 72 Shepherd Way, Frankfort, with Father Charles Howell officiating, assisted by Rev. Jon Sutphin. Visitation will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Parish Life Center following the Mass of Christian Burial. Private committal services will be held.
Martin is survived by his parents, Dr. Scott and Barbara Green; his son, Seth Green, siblings, Karen Wood (David), Kelly Green, Matt Green (Lisa), Michael Green, Kay McCarty (Gary), Mitchell Green (Ginny); nieces and nephews, Christopher Green, Ryan McCready, Alex Wood, John Wood, Christina Brunty, Carrie McCarty, Jeremy Green, Hannah Green, Maeve Green and Henry Green; and two grandnephews.
He is predeceased by his brother, Mark Green.
Martin was born in Frankfort, Kentucky. He graduated from Franklin County High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University before working as an investigator for the KY Crime Victims Compensation Board. After a full career, he retired from state government.
Martin was a devoted son, father, and brother. He was a loving and kind person who always led with his heart and was helpful to anyone who asked. He loved traveling with Seth and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed John Grisham novels, fishing, boating, and spreading joy with his signature beer cheese. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a lifelong UK sports fan. He could be found tailgating with family, friends, and his Knights of Columbus brothers during UK football season.
Martin enjoyed much, but his greatest joy was being a father to Seth. Martin will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
