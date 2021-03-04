Martin Linville.jpg

Martin Linville

Martin Linville passed away on Feb. 28, 2021, at age 65.

Lovingly survived by his wife, Linda (Peckenpaugh). Beloved father of Robert (Janice), the late Jeremy, William (Tracy), Joseph, Olaf, Joshua (Sara), Justin (Angie) and Michael (Andi).

He will be loved, remembered and missed by 25 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Dear brother of Micheal (Robin) McClure, Cecilia (Marvin) Ritchey and Patricia (Keith) Gillispie. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marty is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Alma; and by his son, Jeremy.

Marty loved to fish and play cards. He was extremely social and would hold a conversation with anyone. He retired after 25 years as a service manager for Kroger and worked many other various jobs.

A Celebration of Life will take place in Kentucky on his birthday (8-8-2021).

"He always did say he was crazy."

