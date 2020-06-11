A private service for Martin Randall Harp, 62, husband of Janice Harp, will be Wednesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A private visitation will be Tuesday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, all services will be limited to invitation only. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Harp died Wednesday at home surrounded by his family.

To plant a tree in memory of Martin Harp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

