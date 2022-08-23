A celebration of life service for Martin Wayne Quinn, 61, will be noon Thursday at Bellepoint Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Quinn died Thursday, Aug. 18.

To plant a tree in memory of Martin Quinn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

