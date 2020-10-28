Martin Wood

Martin Noel Wood, 66, of Cincinnati, Ohio, died on Oct. 23, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1954, in Frankfort, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Ora Franklin Wood and Johness Noel Wood.
He is survived by his mother, Johness Wood; sisters, Genevieve Lyman, Laura Mattingly, Marian Campbell, Sarah Tanner and Dorothy Campassi; brothers, Christopher and John Wood.
He was predeceased by siblings Regina Greenberg, Theresa Wood, Agnes Young, Rebecca Ramsey, Joseph, Michael, William and Peter Wood.
Martin was a farmer who enjoyed long walks on the farm and caring for the animals. He had a particular interest in drawing horses and sketching landscapes. He was known for his keen wit and sense of humor.
He loved to tell jokes and stories. He was kind and sensitive son, brother, uncle, cousin and caring friend to everyone he met.
In lieu of flowers, please save a life and wear a mask to honor the loss of Marty and the coronavirus victims. A funeral mass will be limited to family members because of the pandemic.
