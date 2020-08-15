Marty Gene Reynolds, 62, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. He was born in Frankfort, on June 19, 1958, to Delores King Reynolds and the late Bobby Reynolds. Marty was a farmer. He loved hunting, fishing, and canning vegetables.

In addition to his mother, Delores Reynolds, Versailles; he is survived by his sons, Aaron (Jessie) Reynolds, Frankfort, and Joseph Reynolds, Frankfort; his life partner Glendora Cheek, Frankfort; his step-sons, Eric Proulx, Frankfort, and Dana Proulx, Frankfort; his sisters Jan White, Scott County, and Kathy Petrey, Lawrenceburg; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Marty’s life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com

