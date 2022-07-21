Long time Frankfort Attorney, Marvin Coles, 82, passed away peacefully at his home on July 19, 2022. 

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty Sue Roberts Coles; his son, David and daughter-in-law, Barbara; his beloved grandchildren, Olivia, Caroline and Mary Claire; stepgrandchildren, Tony, Nick and Lora Stone; and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Lou and Butch Yeary. He had six cousins. 

Coles, Marvin photo.jpg

Marvin Coles

