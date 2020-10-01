Services for Marvin Jesse Manns, 90, are pending at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Manns died Thursday in Harrodsburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Manns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

