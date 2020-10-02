Graveside services for Marvin Jesse Manns, 90, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. Manns died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Manns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

