Marvin Reece Johnson, 88, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home in Lexington, Kentucky. A native of Paris, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Edgar and Gertrude Porter Johnson.  

Marvin Reece Johnson .jpeg

Marvin Reece Johnson

He was a retired mathematics professor at Kentucky State University, an avid gardener, loved collecting antiques, was a skilled glass-blowing artist and a pianist. 

To send flowers to the family of Marvin Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 21
Visitation
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
6:00PM-8:00PM
Veaches Chapel CME
236 Brentsville Rd.
Paris, KY 40361
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 22
Service
Thursday, December 22, 2022
11:00AM
Veaches Chapel CME
236 Brentsville Rd.
Paris, KY 40361
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription