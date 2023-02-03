Marvin Polsgrove

Marvin Suiter Polsgrove, 94, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Everett Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023. 

Marvin was survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Raider Polsgrove; daughter, Rhonda Sexton (George Beaver); his two grandsons, Ian Polsgrove Gill and Cody Polsgrove Sexton (Jessica Rangel); and by one great-granddaughter, Bailey Gill. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Pearl and Ben Polsgrove; and his daughter, Marva Gill.

