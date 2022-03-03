Marvin Smith

Marvin Russell Smith, age 94, devoted and loving husband of the late Dorothy Hardin Smith for over 68 years, passed away February 27, 2022, at the Veterans Administration Hospital, Lexington, Kentucky.
Marvin, known affectionately as Russ, was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on November 9, 1927, one of six children of the late Lorenzo B. and Pearl Barker Smith.
Smith was also predeceased by his oldest son, Kenneth B.; his three sisters, Mary Raiser, Thelma Devers and Florence Dykes; and his two brothers, Floyd Smith and Clarence Smith.
Smith is survived by his five sons, Daryl (Lucia), San Sebastiano, Italy, Tim (Deborah), Cocoa, Florida, and Tony (Susan), Steven, and Charles (Paula), all of Frankfort.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Rome Ames, Alex Smith, Richlands, North Carolina; Jessica (Frederico) Canuto, Milan, Italy; Sameria Poston, Cocoa, Florida; and Damon Combs; Kymberli Smith, and Shacody Smith, Frankfort; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Smith served his country with the United States Marine Corps during World War II in the battles at Tarawa, Gilbert Islands, Saipan, Marianas, Okinawa, Ryukyu Islands and the occupation of Japan. He was awarded the Purple Heart in July 1944 for wounds suffered in action on Saipan.
He retired from the United States Postal Service after 30 years. He was a 70-year Mason at Hiram Lodge #4, a Kentucky Colonel and a life member of VFW Post 4075.
Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Legacy Center. A joint interment will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, with military honors at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Jessamine County. An informal celebration of life for Mr. and Mrs. Smith will be held at a later date.
Russ’ family greatly appreciates the extensive and loving care given to him by all the staff and volunteers of Thomson-Hood Veterans Center. Their devotion and personal kindness to all of our veterans is evident in everything they do, and the Smith family will be forever grateful. The family also appreciates the end of life care provided to him by the Lexington VA Hospital 5th floor staff and Hospice nurses.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to Thomson-Hood Veterans Center, 100 Veterans Drive, Wilmore, KY 40390.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.