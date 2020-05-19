LAWRENCEBURG – Services for Marvin Thomas “Tommy” Robinson Sr., 75, husband of Ida Ritchie Robinson, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. COVID-19 restrictions will apply. Robinson died Saturday at Baptist Health-Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Robinson, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

