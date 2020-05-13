Poole, Mary.jpg

Mary Agnes Poole

Mary Agnes Cravens Poole, age 93, wife of James Woodford “Sonny” Poole Jr., passed away at home on Monday, May 11, 2020. Private services will be held.

Mrs. Poole was born in New Castle, Kentucky, on May 10, 1927, to the late Raymond Earl Cravens and Cloral Teters Cravens James. She retired from Kentucky State Government Department of Revenue.

Mrs. Poole was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Capital Travelers’ Club with Farmer’s Bank, Franklin County Senior Citizens Center, and was a Kentucky Colonel and Kentucky Admiral. She enjoyed time spent working on crossword puzzles and being with her friends boating at Lake Cumberland.

She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte J. Mitchell (James Larry Mitchell) and Mary Annette Poole-Malone; grandchildren, J.L. Mitchell (Tonyia), Lisa Renee Mitchell, James Mason Malone and Margaret Adair Malone; great-grandchild, James Parker Mitchell; niece, Marlene Clements Bohannon; and nephew, Cecil Pollard.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Alma Clements and Martha Jean Caldwell.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mary Annette Poole-Malone, J.L. Mitchell, Lisa Mitchell, James Mason Malone, Margaret Adair Malone and James Parker Mitchell.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Mrs. Poole’s caretakers, Ruth Brogan, Naomi Scroggins and Lisa Cook, for the compassion and kindness shown.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

