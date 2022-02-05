Mary Aldridge

Mary Lee Quire (Goodrich) Aldridge, 99, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022. She was born on December 20, 1922, in Franklin County to the late Anna Lee (Yount) and Curtis Quire.

On September 20, 1941, she married Lucian C. Goodrich of Millville and they had four children: Gary, Barbara, Carolyn and Teresa. Most of her early years were spent raising her children and working on the farm. She later worked at National and Schenley distilleries and Millville and Pisgah schools. Also, she was a long-time member of the Millville Christian Church.

She loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed dancing at the Senior Citizens Center and the American Legion. She loved animals, especially her dogs, cats, horses and ponies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Lucian Goodrich; son, Gary Goodrich; grandson, Lannie Stivers; son-in-law, Charles Terrell; and her second husband, Curt Aldridge.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Terrell, Carolyn (Landon) Stivers and Teresa Goodrich; her grandchildren, Gary Goodrich, Marjeana Bryant, Marvin Goodrich, Chuck Terrell, Brian (Tonya) Terrell, Barry Terrell and Christie (John) Mitchell; her great grandchildren, Madison Terrell, Anna Mitchell, Nancy Grace Goodrich, Kayla Marie Goodrich, James Goodrich, Rebekka Doss, Cheyenne Dewitt, Austin Goodrich and West Goodrich.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Rev. Ray Holden will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Her grandchildren will serve as casketbearers. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Millville Christian Church.

