Mary Alvis Powell, 95, of Frankfort, died Sunday at the Masonic Home, Shelbyville. A celebration of life for Mary will be held Friday from 4-6 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. A private burial will follow.
Mary was born in Lexington, Kentucky, to the late Lorene Colley and Alvis Mercer. She graduated from UK in 1949. She spent her career as an accountant with Farmer and Humble, CPA.
Mary made her home in Frankfort and attended the First Baptist Church at the Singing Bridge where she was a member of the Polly Ana Sunday School Class. She also enjoyed her time with the Garden Club and had a passion for playing bridge.
She was preceded in death by her loving husbands, Richard Powell and William C. Bradley.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her children Richard Bruce Powell Jr. of Frankfort, and Mary Anne Griffin, Southwest Harbor, Maine; grandchildren, Cassandra Anderson (Casey), Karli Lorene Griffin and Eleanor Powell; great-grandchildren Richard and Beatrice Anderson; and her special caregiver, Amy Spencer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Owen County Friends of Animals, 80 Monterey Road, Owenton, KY 40359. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.