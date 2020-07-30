No services for Mary Angela Hartley Simpson, 65, wife of Danny D. Simpson, are planned at this time. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Simpson died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Simpson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription