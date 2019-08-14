Mary Ann Hadden Howard, 84, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Born in Breathitt County, Kentucky, she moved to Lexington as a young girl and graduated from Lafayette High School.
Ann received her R.N. degree and training from Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. It was there that she met her future husband Don Howard, who was an intern at the hospital. Following their marriage in 1956, the newlyweds spent two years in Heidelberg, Germany, where Don served in the U.S. Army. Ann rode a ship for two weeks at the age of 21 to join her husband in Germany. Ann and Don settled in Frankfort, Kentucky, where they resided for over 60 years.
Ann was a wonderful and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked as a nurse in her husband’s practice for many years after her children were grown. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church for many years where she taught Sunday School and was involved in the United Methodist Women. She volunteered her time with the Frankfort Library Board and Kings Daughters Silent Workers. Ann and her husband were avid travelers for many years and visited all seven continents. She enjoyed music, wildflowers, knitting and her family. She is loved and appreciated by many.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Don Howard; her parents, Robert and Mary Hadden; and her brother, Charles Hadden. She is survived by her children Daniel (Janice) Howard, Paducah, John (Nancy) Howard, Frankfort, and Janie (Steve) Edkins, Louisville; and her grandchildren Sarah Howard, James Howard, Andrew Howard, Katie Howard, Annie (Andrew) Meyer and Laura Edkins.
The family will hold a celebration of life for Ann and her husband Don, who passed away earlier this year, at Clark Legacy on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
A special thanks to the wonderful staff of the Lantern at Morning Pointe and Rehonda Comings for their kind and compassionate care.