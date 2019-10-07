WADDY — Mary Ann Smith Chadwell, 58, wife of Gilbert L. Chadwell Jr., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. She was born in Woodford County on Nov. 28, 1960, to Anna Parker Smith and the late John Smith. She worked in Medicaid for the State of Kentucky.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her daughter, Tiffany (Thomas) Hayden, Lawrenceburg; her son, Josh (Megan) Chadwell, Waddy; her sisters, Lora Smith, Versailles, and Betty Smith, Indiana; her brothers, John (Moni) Smith, Versailles, Joseph Smith, Florida, and Mark Smith, Florida; and her six grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Rev. David Rayburn will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Serving as casketbearers will be Josh Chadwell, Glenn Chadwell, John Smith, Dalton Gordon, Kenny Gordon and Paul Walker. Honorary casketbearers will be Joseph Smith, Mark Smith, Kenny Ballinger, John Grimes, Lora Smith, Tanya Gordon, Shelia Walker; and Mary's grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.