A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann Stevens, 80, will be noon Thursday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Rogers Funeral Home and from 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. Stevens died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Stevens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

