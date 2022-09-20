Mary Ann Stevens, 80, widow of James Thaddeus Stevens Sr., passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Mary Ann was born in Frankfort on October 17, 1941, to the late Madelyn Frances Pauly Pogue and Howard William Pogue Sr. A 1959 graduate of Good Shepherd High School, she retired after 28  years as a secretary for Kentucky State Government, where she worked for Personnel, Labor, Transportation and Gov. Martha Layne Collins.

Service information

Sep 22
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, September 22, 2022
12:00PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
72 Shepherd Way
Frankfort, KY 40601
Sep 21
Visitation
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
4:00PM-8:00PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Sep 22
Visitation
Thursday, September 22, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
72 Shepherd Way
Frankfort, KY 40601
Sep 22
Committal Service
Thursday, September 22, 2022
1:30PM
Frankfort Cemetery
215 E Main St
Frankfort, KY 40601
