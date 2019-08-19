LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Mary Anna Davenport Drury, 85, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Drury died Sunday.

