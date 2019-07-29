Mary Anna (Flittner) Sampson passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019. She was the eighth child and youngest daughter of 11 children born in Evansville, Indiana, on Dec. 9, 1931, to the late Raymond and Florine (Kempf) Flittner.
Mary Anna attended Academy of the Immaculate Conception (later renamed Marian Heights Academy) in Ferdinand, Indiana, and graduated from Reitz Memorial High School in Evansville, Indiana. She met her lifelong friend and classmate Sister Rosemary Huber at the Academy.
They kept in touch over the years as Sister Rosemary traveled throughout Korea, East Timor, Indonesia, the United States and Nepal with the Maryknoll Sisters. Mary Anna loved hearing of her travels promoting healthcare.
Mary Anna married Ernest Aubrey Sampson Jr. on May 9, 1953, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mary Anna celebrated 37 years of marriage with the love of her life until his passing in 1990.
Family was the center of her life as she was proud of the accomplishments of their three children and four grandchildren. Mary Anna was a kind and loving mother and grandmother who always put them first.
While living in Frankfort, Kentucky, she often hosted the Sisters of Charity from Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Her hobbies included reading, pottery and traveling with Ernie while he was President of the National Professional Golfers Association.
Mary Anna is survived by her three children, Marietta Sampson of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Nancy Paul (Gene) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and Ernest Sampson (Kelley) of Louisville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Robert Sampson of West Lafayette, Indiana, Ashley Paul (Graham Barfield) of Los Angeles, California, Lauren Boersma of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Matthew Paul of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; siblings, Arnold (Barbara), Ray, both of Evansville, Indiana, and Norb (Barbara) of Belleair Bluffs, Florida, (the three little boys as she fondly referred to them); two sisters-in-law, Liz (Fuqua) Flittner, of Evansville, Indiana, and Sue (Kellogg) Flittner of Boca Raton, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary Anna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Kenneth Flittner, Bernie Flittner, Cletus Flittner and Stanley Flittner Sr.; sisters, Evelyn Raben, Dolly Remeke and Angie Segers.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery Heritage Chapel, 2200 Mesker Park Drive, Evansville, IN 47720. A graveside service will follow the visitation. A celebration of her life will continue immediately after the service at Biaggi's Restaurant, 6401 East Lloyd Expressway, Evansville, IN 47715.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Community Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or to Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, Florida, at Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
