Graveside services for Mary Anna Watson, 92, will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Frankfort Cemetery. Walk-through visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. Watson died Jan. 21. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Watson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

