Graveside services for Mary Anna Watson, 92, will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Frankfort Cemetery. Walk-through visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. Watson died Jan. 21. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- VCU defeats Dayton 76-67
- Column: A shot for Kamaiu Johnson, a boost for minority tour
- MLB players to wear electronic tracers, face discipline
- Reich adds Mawae, Milanovich to revamped coaching staff
- NFL writer Terez Paylor of Yahoo dies unexpectedly at age 37
- Juventus reaches Italian Cup final after 0-0 draw with Inter
- MATCHDAY: Manchester City takes winning streak to Swansea
- Remaining Free Agents
Most Popular
Articles
- Downtown Frankfort restaurant up for sale
- Frankfort man charged in Lexington homicide
- Ryswick Lane deaths under investigation
- Frankfort man jailed after attempted liquor store robbery
- COVID-19 vaccination sites open near Frankfort
- FPD investigating abduction attempt in TJ Maxx parking lot
- Southworth files bill prohibiting face mask requirements
- Former Bondurant Middle School teacher sentenced to 15 years
- Don Allison
- Guest columnist: Parcels B and C project is complicated but worthwhile
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Waiting on the grant: City optimistic about future of Parcels B and C, awaits federal transit grant (23)
- Southworth files bill prohibiting face mask requirements (17)
- Buffalo Trace welcomed nearly 150,000 visitors in 2020, about half of prior year's total (13)
- Letter: FCSO deputy had every right to attend Trump rally (12)
- Letter: Citizens don't appreciate what they have until it's gone (11)
- Letter: She stands with Farmer, freedom (10)
- Steve Stewart: Tough call awaits sheriff (9)
- Guest columnist: Kentucky politics sadly reflect U.S. Capitol mob (9)
- Guest columnist: 'Ignorance in all its strains is our unannounced pandemic' (9)
- Sheriff adds cameras to cruisers (8)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.