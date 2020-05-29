A memorial service for Mary Anne Nichols, 91, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. Nichols died Thursday.
