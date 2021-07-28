Mary Anne Noel Hockensmith, age 97, passed away at her Woodlake Farm home on Monday, July 26, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Friday, July 30, 2021, at noon with Father John Lijana officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, with a Celebration of Life and Prayer Vigil beginning at 7 p.m.

Hockensmith, Mary Anne pic.jpg

Mary Anne Noel Hockensmith

She was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on May 20, 1924, to the late John Clay Noel and Sarah Agnes Crouse Noel. Raised on the beloved family farm, Mary Anne was homeschooled before attending Good Shepherd School.

She spent her youth learning to ride horses with her father and tending to the farm. After graduating high school, she attended St. Mary of the Woods for a year before transferring to St. Mary’s of Notre Dame.

Mary Anne was a talented sketcher and designed costumes for her cousin who had a dance studio. A true farmwoman, horses were her passion and she loved riding, reading the stud books, foal watching and seeing her horses ride on the track.

Any time spent on the farm whether fishing, watching her children and grandchildren, or hosting family events, was her favorite time. She enjoyed traveling especially with the local Cattleman’s Association. Caring for her family and farm was the focus of her life.

Mary Anne will be remembered for her love for Kentucky, her patriotism for her country, and her dedication to her family. She was an example of grace, strength, honor, and integrity.

She is survived by her children, Anne Novy (Gene), Stephen Michael Hockensmith, Kathryn Mucci (Jimmy), Susan Owens (Robert), Deborah Conway (John), Judith Gail Hockensmith, Mark Victor Hockensmith, Kevin Andrew Hockensmith, Theresa Denise Hockensmith; a sister, Johnness Wood; sister-in-law, Shirley Noel; daughter-in-law, Jan Childers Hockensmith; seventeen grandchildren, John Hockensmith, Gina Guston, Shane Michael, Angela Novy, Cheryl Novy, Neil Owens, David Owens, Daniel Owens, Stephen Hockensmith, Jr., Melanie Hockensmith, Eric Hortenbury, John David Conway, Kristin Conway, Lizzie May Willmon, Tiffany Donovan, Glinda Hager, and Sarah Daugherty, and twelve great-grandchildren. She was also blessed with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Freeman Mason Hockensmith; sons, John Freeman Mason “Steamboat” Hockensmith and David Baker Hockensmith; and daughter, Nancy Renee Hockensmith.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

