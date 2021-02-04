Mary Baldwin.jpg

Mary Baldwin

Funeral services for Mary Baldwin, 79, Frankfort will be held Tuesday 1 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Brother Everett Hawkins will officiate with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the funeral home Tuesday from 12 noon until service time.

Mary passed away Wednesday at her home in Ashwood Place. A lifelong Frankfort resident, she was a member of Faith Baptist Church and Frankfort High School Alumni. She was a retired stenographer for Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Baldwin. She was the daughter of the late Arch and Ruby Hockensmith and Harry Stevenson. She was predeceased by siblings, Sandra Marksberry and Patsy Anglin.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Steven) Criswell, Frankfort; son, Kevin Baldwin (Elizabeth Lucas) Lexington; grandchildren, Zachary (Lindsay) Criswell, Jordan (Whitney) Criswell, Samantha Criswell and Kaitlen Baldwin (Dewey) Creech; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Teresa Hockensmith, Edward Earl Hockensmith, Betty Hawkins and Dewey Stevenson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave the family messages of condolence. Social distancing and face coverings are required for the services.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Baldwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription