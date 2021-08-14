Graveside services for Mary Belle Cole, 99, of Bagdad, will be held Thursday 2 p.m. at Bagdad Cemetery. Brother Steve Adams will officiate. Visitation will be held Thursday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. She died Friday at her grandson’s home in Frankfort.

A native of Frankfort, she was a longtime customer service representative of

Kroger and member of Indian Fork Baptist Church and Eastern Star #154. She was the daughter of the late Frances Montgomery and Minish T. Semones and was preceded in death by husbands James Hurshal Ruble and Eugene Marion Cole, and son Jerry Wayne Ruble.

Survivors include her son James Thomas Ruble, Bagdad; grandchildren Jeffrey (Charlotte) Ruble, James (Tonya) Ruble, Timothy (Olivia) Ruble, Mark (Leigh) Ruble, Teresa (Clifton) Weber and Jesse Ruble all of Frankfort, Kimberly Ruble Sullivan, Shelbyville; 15 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Clifton Weber, Mark Ruble, Jesse Ruble, Jeffrey Ruble, James B. Ruble and Timothy Ruble.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice or the Masonic Home.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ljtfuneralhome.com. The family requests that masks be worn for all services.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Cole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription