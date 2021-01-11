Services for Mary “Buncy” LeCompte, 81, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Vistation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. LeCompte died Sunday.

