Mary Catherine “Mary Kay” Wilborn, 92, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Crestview Center in Shelbyville. She was a native of Shelby County and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Shelbyville First Baptist Church and a former member of the First Baptist Church of Frankfort. She had attended Bethel Women’s College and had been a member of the Delta Theta Chi Sorority.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Allie and Bessie Briscoe; her brothers, George, Bill, Woodrow, Herbert, Paul and Tommy Briscoe; her sisters, Gertrude Perry, Myrtle Brewer and Elizabeth Brewer Powers; her former beloved son-in-law, Tommy Clemmons; and her husband, Kenneth Burnette Wilborn. She is survived by her daughters, Elaine Wilborn Lake and Vanessa Wilborn Clemmons Faley (Terry), both of Shelbyville; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Gene Wright officiating. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Holy Land Trees, 1228 East 7th Avenue Suite 200 Tampa, Florida 33605.